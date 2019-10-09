Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Gibson sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $1,029,914.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,481.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 139.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 88,605 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,526 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. 34,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.