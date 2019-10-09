Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $4,188.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02211021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00056489 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 119.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,083,439,778 coins and its circulating supply is 2,035,881,951 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

