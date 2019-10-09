Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $117.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $113.91 and last traded at $113.43, with a volume of 226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

