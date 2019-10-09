Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at KeyCorp

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.