Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 660,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after buying an additional 59,132 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 53,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $556,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 54,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

