CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

CTST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight Capital downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CannTrust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in CannTrust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTST stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.08. 692,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.45. CannTrust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.64.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

