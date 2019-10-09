Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,372 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,229,640,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $908,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,394,000 after purchasing an additional 403,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,793. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.