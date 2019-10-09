Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $3.01, 1,186,933 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 314,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $3.50 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

