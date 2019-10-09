CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 66,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,632,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CareDx by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareDx by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

