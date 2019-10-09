Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Carnival to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,454. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

