Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.