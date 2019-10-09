Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.07. 48,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,292. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

