Cashaa Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $2,567.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

