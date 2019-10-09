Castle Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $23,098.00 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00855253 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,307,953 coins and its circulating supply is 14,953,883 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.