Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.40 Price Target at Bank of America

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €6.40 ($7.44) price target by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.43 ($6.31).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.76 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.98. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of €6.88 ($8.00). The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

