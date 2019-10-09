Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038152 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.93 or 0.06218591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001064 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016513 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,270,711,008 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

