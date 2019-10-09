Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Position Boosted by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Celgene accounts for about 13.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELG. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.59. 329,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

