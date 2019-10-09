Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 707.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 854.8% during the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $157,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 329,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $100.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

