CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CENTRICA PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 176,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

