Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $113.26. 4,437,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $214.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.