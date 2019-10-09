CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 656 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.56. 1,307,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $144.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

