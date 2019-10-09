CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial accounts for about 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 308,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $88.12.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.