Chronobank (TIME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,682.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $52,682.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00023320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01060940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io.

