Chronologic Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001761 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market cap of $138,078.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.01065829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,191,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,038 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

