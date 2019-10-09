Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,876. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price bought 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

