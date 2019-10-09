CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading 0.3% Higher

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.83, 439 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

CI Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

