Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

