Citadel One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $12,290.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

