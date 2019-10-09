Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 122,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

