Citigroup Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $73.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

ALB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 8,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

