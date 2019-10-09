Civitas (CIV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $60,640.00 and $87.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00640260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00027020 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002924 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000723 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,107,405 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.