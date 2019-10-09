Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL) Trading Down 0.5%

Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), approximately 1,037,727 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4,426% from the average daily volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $26.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47.

About Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.