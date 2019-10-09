Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 9%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.75, 1,752,592 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 965,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,717 shares of company stock valued at $420,546. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.