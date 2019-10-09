Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 80,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,475.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,930,165. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

