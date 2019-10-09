Color Platform (CLR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $569,882.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded flat against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $569,882.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,587.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.02782147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00606965 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,184,169 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

