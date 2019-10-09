Conceal Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $762,650.00 and $127,167.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00864618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00200924 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004218 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,538,673 coins and its circulating supply is 5,005,502 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

