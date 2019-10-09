Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:CFF traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$95.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post -0.4787036 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

