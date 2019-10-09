ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $8.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after buying an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $172,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,297,000 after buying an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 181,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,684. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

