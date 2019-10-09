Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $84.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.52. 57,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,768. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

