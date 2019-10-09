Contrasting Allergan (NYSE:AGN) & Endo International (NYSE:ENDP)

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allergan and Endo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergan -54.25% 8.73% 5.58% Endo International -19.98% -129.30% 5.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allergan and Endo International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergan 0 15 6 0 2.29 Endo International 2 10 2 0 2.00

Allergan currently has a consensus target price of $179.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Endo International has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 105.84%. Given Endo International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endo International is more favorable than Allergan.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Allergan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Allergan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Endo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allergan has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endo International has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allergan and Endo International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergan $15.79 billion 3.46 -$5.10 billion $16.69 9.99 Endo International $2.95 billion 0.28 -$1.03 billion $2.89 1.27

Endo International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allergan. Endo International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allergan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allergan pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Endo International does not pay a dividend. Allergan pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allergan beats Endo International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products. The company also offers breast implants and tissue expanders; and RM-131 (relamorelin), a peptide ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. In addition, it develops medical and cosmetic treatments; therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other liver diseases; inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis and other autoimmune disorders; atopic dermatitis drug candidate; peri-ocular rings for extended drug delivery and reducing elevated intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients; and treatments for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Further, the company develops RST-001, a novel gene therapy for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa; small molecule therapeutics for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases; topical medicines for fat reduction; and delivery system and botulinum toxin-based prescription products. It has collaboration, option, and license agreement with Lyndra, Inc.; and strategic alliance and option agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc. Allergan plc also has licensing agreements with Assembly Biosciences, Inc.; MedImmune; and Heptares Therapeutics, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Actavis plc and changed its name to Allergan plc in June 2015. Allergan plc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. The U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, abuse-deterrent products, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmics, sprays, and sterile injectables, as well as products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides XIAFLEX for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's diseases; SUPPRELIN LA for central precocious puberty treatment; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet for the treatment of central precocious puberty; NASCOBAL, a nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; and AVEED for the treatment of hypogonadism. This segment also offers pain management products, such as PERCOCET, VOLTAREN Gel, and LIDODERM; TESTIM Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; and FORTESTA Gel for hypogonadism treatment. The International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

