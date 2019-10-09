Contrasting Ocugen (OCGN) & Its Peers

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ocugen to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -34.96% 18.40% Ocugen Competitors -125.76% -66.54% -24.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocugen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen Competitors 279 1001 1704 85 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Ocugen’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A -$8.64 million -0.04 Ocugen Competitors $1.39 billion $142.47 million 16.82

Ocugen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

