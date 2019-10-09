Cooper Financial Group Buys 473 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.47. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

