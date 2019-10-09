Cooper Financial Group Has $352,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,993,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,076. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.