Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Copa worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 262.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Copa by 299.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Copa by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Shares of CPA opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $113.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

