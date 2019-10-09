Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $106.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings' bottom line is benefiting from its efforts to control operating costs. The company’s initiatives to modernize its fleet are also encouraging. Increase in load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) is an added positive. Evidently, load factor increased 70 basis points to 84.7% during the first eight months of 2019. The company's decision to raise its 2019 operating margin forecast mainly backed by increasing cargo revenue trends is also commendable. Due to these tailwinds, shares of the Latin American carrier have outperformed its industry so far this year. However, the prolonged MAX 737 grounding is worrisome. Copa has removed all MAX flights from its schedule through Dec 15. Also, the company witnessed decline in passenger traffic. Furthermore, in February, Copa decided to trim its quarterly dividend payout.”

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Shares of CPA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,237. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Copa has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $113.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,870,000 after purchasing an additional 590,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copa by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after purchasing an additional 321,725 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Copa by 7.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,263,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Copa by 32.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Copa by 48.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

