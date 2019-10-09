Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.93

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $18.44. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 781,033 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$23.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Corporate Travel Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

In other news, insider Ewen Crouch acquired 5,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.28 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of A$91,400.00 ($64,822.70). Also, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 59,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

