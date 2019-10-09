COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 141.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.72 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

