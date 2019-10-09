Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

COST traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.90. 1,391,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,531. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average of $265.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

