COTI (COTI) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. COTI has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00207902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01067580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,719,430 coins. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

