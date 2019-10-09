Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.91 and last traded at $150.13, approximately 1,623,508 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,625,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.78.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $150.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $182,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,412.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $38,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,379 shares of company stock valued at $43,237,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,326 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,336,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,777,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 899,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 704,683 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 728,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after acquiring an additional 652,152 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

